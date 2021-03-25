A MUSEUM is continuing to offer its family history research, at a distance for people, local, national and international.

One of the key features of the Weardale Museum is its large collection of records of Weardale Genealogy, and the development of the new Museum and Heritage Centre will be able to give more opportunities for people to be able to research their Weardale family history.

The records include copies of parish records, census returns, wills, burial records and much more.

Over many years this information has been collected and collated to build up the unique Weardale People database.

This now holds information on over 70,000 individuals and 600 interconnected Weardale families, some having been traced back to the early 17th century.

Anyone with Weardale people in their family tree will find these resources very useful.

The database cannot be accessed online. In normal times people are able to visit the Museum to do their research, but during this time of closure due to Covid, volunteers are available to do the research for them.

People who do not live locally can also use this ‘Research From A Distance’ service.

The Museum gets a lot of requests each year, many from overseas.

The Museum does not make a charge for researching its holdings; instead they ask for a donation that reflects the amount of work undertaken, and to support the museum.

As part of the planned new development the family history resource area, currently in a corner of a room, will move into a dedicated Family History Resource Room with new computers, printers and internet access.

With more space it will be easier to access the many printed resources, enabling people to do much more research than was previously possible.

Looking further ahead it is hoped that there will be family history talks and short courses and possibly a Family and Local History group who, as well as researching their own families, may also help with wider research and with transcribing documents and records.

For information on our family history resources visit: weardalemuseum.org.uk

For family history enquiries contact ken.heatherington@weardalemuseum.org.uk.