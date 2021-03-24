FARMERS and residents of a rural town are increasingly concerned at the lack of street lighting, which they say is an ‘accident waiting to happen.’

Lights along the A68 that runs through Tow Law have been turned off by Durham County Council for energy saving reasons.

In 2015 Durham County Council identified 3,000 streetlights to be removed or turned off as part of an energy reduction project.

However, residents are worried because the road is the main route through the town.

Cars also drive fast on the road, because it is straight and it has become an accident black spot.

This has led to accidents in Tow Law on the turn off to Wolsingham, but also heading in east on the turn off to go to Sunniside.

There is a Primary School nearby and many of the pupils walk on the paths next to the road to get home.

In the winter months the path is pitch black, making it difficult for motorists to see children.

Stacey Suddes, a resident who lives on a nearby farm said: “It’s an accident waiting to happen, the council are not willing to talk.

"This has been going on for a while and it feels hopeless, we weren't really consulted by the council.

“I think there will be an accident there before anyone takes action.

"We live in a rural area, there is very little light pollution, which makes it pitch black at night, and that brings with it many dangers for pedestrians.

“We are thinking about getting a petition going to get the lights back on.

"I don't see how a few lights along a road could have such an impact on the environment, I don't think turning a few lights off saves much energy, but keeping them on will save lives.”

Mark Readman, Durham County Council’s highway services manager, said: “The streetlights were removed as part of our Street Lighting Energy Reduction Programme, which aims to improve the county’s energy efficiency and reduce our carbon emissions.

“Streetlights are only removed when it is safe to do so and following a road safety risk assessment.

"The risk assessment, which takes into account factors such as traffic flow, accident statistics and crime rates, found there was no risk to road safety in removing the streetlights from this location.”

Durham County Councillor Richard Manchester said: “I have been communicating with residents and the street lighting team at Durham County Council over the past few months and have requested a street lighting survey via the council’s reporting system.

“The response was that there had been no incidents at the location that would suggest the location posed a risk, but they would continue to monitor the site and would take corrective measures if it was ever deemed necessary.”