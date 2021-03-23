A SAILING club has landed a grant to update its ageing fleet.

Teesdale Sailing and Watersports Club, based at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, has a team of Royal Yachting Association qualified instructors who teach children to sail.

Such has been the success of the programme, that some of the youngsters have gone on to gain regional and national recognition.

Last year Covid-19 meant that no instruction could take place, but the club submitted a bid to the Teesdale Area Action Partnership for funds to replace its fleet of 20-year-old junior training boats.

It secured £2,900 from TAP through the Youth Fund and £2,990 from Cllr Stephen Hugill’s Neighbourhood Budget.

Imogen Gibb, the RYA Principal at the club, said: “I can’t wait to start teaching kids to sail in these fantastic new boats."

The junior club has been renamed for the 2020 season as the ‘On Board’ club to fit in with the RYA national branding, and will start to operate on Saturdays from early May onwards.

“Sailing is a great Covid safe outdoor sport” said club Commodore Anthony Tubbs.

“We are really looking forward to getting back on the water and introducing youngsters to this exhilarating pastime.

"The new boats will really help us to introduce even more young people to the sport, and we thank the TAAP for their support. Without this grant we would not have been able to continue to offer this opportunity."

Adam White, Teesdale Area Action Partnership co-ordinator, said: “Supporting activities for children and young people is one of our key priorities and so we are delighted to provide this grant to Teesdale Sailing and Watersports Club.

"As well as encouraging children to exercise and enjoy the fresh air, the club offers an opportunity to make friends and try a sport that is not as readily available in our area.

"We hope the new boats will allow them to continue this good work for years to come.”

Instruction and use of boats is free to make it accessible to all, parents or guardians of a child who is interested can email info@tdswc.org.uk for details.