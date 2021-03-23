POLICE are worried for the whereabouts of a woman missing for two days.
Officers from Crook Police are growing increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Yasmin Punshon.
The 24-year-old from Crook was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 21 at her home address.
She is described as being around 5 foot 2 of slim build with black shoulder-length hair wearing a nude long-sleeved top with a brown jacket, dark blue jeans and brown UGG ankle boots.
Yasmin also left the address with a fawn Shih Tzu dog.
Anyone who’s seen Yasmin is asked to contact PC Paul Canvin on 101.