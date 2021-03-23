QUAD bikes almost crashing into people on footpaths are among the complaints to police in a spate of illegal riding.
Officers in the Bishop Auckland and West Auckland area have seen a rise in reports of illegal off-road and quad bike usage.
In response, investigations are underway to identify the culprits, a number of quads have been seized and warnings issued.
And the neighbourhood police team has warned illegal riders that more action will follow and they could end up in court.
A spokesperson for Bishop Auckland Police, posting on Facebook, said: “The offenders have caused criminal damage to grassed areas as well as riding them irresponsibly on pavements, where they have almost collided with members of the public causing a significant amount of distress.
“A number of investigations are still ongoing to identify offenders, but we are happy to share that this week we have seized a number of quad bikes from Witton Park and Coundon as well as issuing three warning notices to residents from Woodhouse Close Estate, Cockton Hill Road and West Auckland.
“Action will range from warning notices, reporting to court for driving offences such as careless driving and/or driving without insurance, to seizure of the bike.”