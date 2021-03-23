Durham Constabulary’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell writes exclusively for The Northern Echo on the first anniversary of the first lockdown.

LAST week I visited our training centre at Meadowfield and bumped into a couple of PCs who I had first met last March as they were completing their initial training before going out on the streets for the first time as probationers.

During their short careers in policing, they had known nothing but Covid and I was struck that, despite all that had been thrown at them over the last 12 months, their dedication to serve the public and raw enthusiasm for the job was undiminished.

They are not alone. This has, unquestionably, been a tough year – a tough year for the people we serve and a tough year for Durham Constabulary.

Despite the pandemic and all the challenges it has brought, that same dedication showed by the two young officers I met last week remains undiminished across policing.

Unprecedented is among the most overused words of the year, but it has undoubtedly been an unprecedented situation and we had to learn to change and react on an almost daily basis.

Above all, we have had to be agile and we have had to adapt.

We have seen criminals try to weaponise coronavirus, with 130 of our officers assaulted by a suspect who coughed or spat in their face; disgusting at the best of times but now potentially deadly. We have seen officers arrest suspects who tested positive for the virus, then return to their families at the end of a shift and face a long and anxious wait for their own test results.

We have had to interpret a plethora of ever-changing regulations, we have dealt with almost 14,000 Covid incidents reported to us over the year and have issued almost 1,000 Fixed Penalty Notices for breaches of the law.

But over the same period we have been encouraged by the countless messages of support received by the Constabulary and our officers are regularly approached in the street by members of the public to say thanks for the dangers they face for the sake of others.

We don’t pretend to get everything right first time, but in those first few days of the pandemic we made a commitment that, virus or no virus, we would be there for the people we served.

We have taken the steps we needed to take to ensure our focus remains on the job we do best: preventing crime, catching criminals and keeping our communities safe.

For all the attention which has, understandably, been placed on Covid and the enforcement of regulations, our focus has remained very much on protecting the people of County Durham and Darlington and, especially, on tackling high harm crime.

While the spotlight may have been on Covid, we have been quietly and methodically getting on with the day job: we have arrested 2,300 people in connection with domestic abuse, we have arrested 230 suspected drug dealers, we have broken up organised criminal gangs, we have successfully brought sex offenders to justice.

It may not be making the headlines right now, but its where I believe the people of County Durham and Darlington want us to focus our attention.

The pandemic will not be with us forever and when, hopefully, we begin to return to some sort of normality, we want to ensure that we retain the support and the confidence of the people we serve.

It is our believe that, for all the strains faced by society and policing over the last year, we have lived up to that commitment.

Virus or no virus, we were there when we were needed and virus or no virus we will be there in future.