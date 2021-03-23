A VILLAGE is to get safer thanks to new speed warning signs.

Residents of the village of Sunniside, near Tow Law, are concerned about cars not slowing down on the B6299.

Now, plans are in place to include Sunniside in the rotation of an active speed sign this summer.

The speed signs will be placed at both entrances to the village on the B6299, telling drivers to slow to 30mph.

The speed signs rotate around other local villages every two weeks.

Durham County Councillor for Tow Law, Richard Manchester said: “I have been working with the residents of Sunniside for years to address our concerns about speeding through the village.

"To me it always felt like an oversight that Sunniside was not part of the rotational speed visor programme which neighbouring towns and villages benefit from.

“I'm really pleased to have been able to secure the funding to extend this programme.”

Dave Wafer, Durham County Council’s head of transport and contract services, said: “The active speed sign set to be installed in Sunniside will be added to a continuous programme we run as a preventative measure for speeding in local areas.

“We identify areas that are facing speeding issues and we rotate active speed signs from other areas.

"Funding obtained allow for an additional sign which will be initially used in Sunniside to display the speed of the passing driver and record this information so we can monitor the area.”