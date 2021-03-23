TEN years ago, this week, concerns were growing for the welfare of a North-East journalist missing in Libya.

Dave Clark, formerly a reporter for the Evening Chronicle newspaper, in Newcastle, had not made contact with his editors at the Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency for three days.

He and colleagues planned to interview refugees and leaders of the opposition to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in the Tobruk region of eastern Libya.

He went missing with AFP photographer Roberto Schmidt and Getty Images photographer Joe Raedle.

A number of journalists had been captured by Col Gaddafi’s officials during the unrest in Libya.

Guardian reporter Ghaith Abdul-Ahad was released from captivity weeks prior after having been missing for a fortnight.

Three BBC Arabic journalists were detained and repeatedly beaten by the Libyan security forces after they were accused of spying.

It was found that Mr Clark, from Whickham, Gateshead, had been arrested at gunpoint by Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s soldiers.

He was held with two Western journalists after they ran into a military convoy on the road to the city of Ajdabiya in the east of the country.

Their driver said they were forced to kneel beside the road with their hands on their heads, according to the Agence FrancePresse (AFP) news agency.

The Libyan soldiers set fire to the journalists’ car before driving them away in a military vehicle.

Mr Clark was released days later alongside two other men.

Meanwhile, screen siren Dame Elizabeth Taylor, whose beauty and turbulent life made her one of the most famous stars in the world, died aged 79.

Dame Elizabeth Taylor died aged 79 Picture: REBECCA NADEN / PA

She was hailed as “a Hollywood giant” and “the last of the great glamour stars” as friends and admirers paid tribute.

The 'Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?' actress was remembered not only for her movie work and her star quality, but also for her dedication to charitable causes, chiefly her Aids work.

She died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, Los Angeles, from congestive heart failure.

Meanwhile, a teenager who had both his legs amputated after contracting meningitis when he was a baby was presented with an award for helping another youngster.

Lyndon Longhorne, 15, who also had one hand and the fingertips of his other amputated, had been mentoring four year-old Robbie Jones, who lost his legs and the fingertips on his left hand to meningitis when he was 21 months old.

Lyndon has been selected by judges including Rio Ferdinand, James Corden and Peter Andre for a News Of the World Children’s Champion Award.

Lyndon Longthorne, aged 15, pictured with Robbie Jones, aged four, who both lost legs to meningitis Picture: DOUG JACKSON

Robbie, from Bowburn, near Durham City, said Lyndon, a keen swimmer and Paralympic hopeful from Crook, County Durham, became his hero.

Robbie’s mother, Jill, who nominated Lyndon for the award, to be presented by Davina McCall at a ceremony in London, said: “Lyndon has made us realise that Robbie has nothing stopping him, I cannot thank him enough.”

Northern Echo readers helped to raise about £100,000 to buy prosthetic limbs for Lyndon in 2010 before the teenager, a student at King James I Community Arts College, in Bishop Auckland, began teaching Robbie how to use his own prosthetics.