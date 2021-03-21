RESIDENTS of a County Durham town have spoken of their anger after a large group of suspected young people set a wheelie bin on fire and damaged other parts of a park.

On Friday (March 19) evening, a wheelie bin was set on fire in Hardwick Park in Sedgefield.

On Facebook, Sedgefield Fire Station, said: "Do you know where your kids are on an evening?

"Last night between 7pm and 8pm our crew was called to the Temple in Hardwick Park. Here we found a large number of intoxicated youths, setting fire to a wheelie bin and damaging the Temple itself.

"There was also a large amount of smashed bottles and broken glass. The police were requested and will be monitoring the area moving forward.

"Moving a bin and deliberately setting it alight is classed as arson and can result in a criminal record. This can damage future prospects when applying for colleges and jobs.

"With the above in mind, and to help maintain the great attraction we are lucky to have on our doorstep, if you feel your child may have been there, can you please educate them on the damage that has been/and could be caused.

"We appreciate your support."

A resident said that police also responded to complaints in the village at around 9.40pm on the Friday night where a huge group of more than 40 teenagers had met up. She said there was music and drinks.

The resident said: "Residents are understandably angered by the damage at Hardwick Park, which attracts hundreds of families, runners and walkers every day. Sedgefield has a great community, but has long had problems with large groups of youths from here and surrounding villages - Trimdon and Fishburn - causing a nuisance, antisocial behaviour, litter and damage.

"It's understandable that they are desperate to meet up and have some fun after months living under restrictions, but sadly, when fuelled by alcohol and substances, their behaviour gets out of hand. People want parents to take responsibility of their children."

On Facebook, one person said: "Why don't you just arrest them, fine parents. This is a weekly thing. Someone is going to be seriously hurt before anything is done. Not to mention we are in lockdown and those of us adhering to the rules are not socialising with our friends and families."