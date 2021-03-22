SOMEONE in the North-East is still to claim a £1m Lotto win, almost a month after the successful draw.
Lottery promoters Camelot confirmed one of two, as yet, unclaimed £1m prize-winning tickets from the Saturday February 27 draw, was bought in County Durham.
The winning numbers were 4, 33, 36, 39, 45 and 49, with the bonus ball 20.
Both winning tickets, the other being bought in Northamptonshire, matched five of the numbers, plus the bonus.
Each ticket holder has until August 26 to claim their prize or the money will go to lottery-funded projects.
They are among seven still unclaimed £1m-winning Lotto or EuroMillions prizes, while there are four Set for Life £10,000-a-month for a year winners yet to come forward in the last six months.