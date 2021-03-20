A GROUP has announced plans to transform a recreation park with hopes of helping their town in retaining a prestigious national award.

Bishop Auckland in Bloom is part of the nationwide gardening competition Britain in Bloom which aims to transform cities, towns and villages.

The group currently hold the Northumbria in Bloom Best Large Town Category, and members are keen to give town residents a ‘beautiful’ park that can compete with neighbouring towns.

With the support of Homebase and B&Q in the town, the group planted 1000’s of daffodil bulbs in the park in 2020, which members say will bring some much-needed colour to the park.

Bishop Auckland in Bloom has also transformed local areas, such as the Horse Trough and the wooded area by Durham Chare.

Last year, the group successfully bid to the Woodland Trust for 420 sapling trees, that when mature will provide all year round colour in the park.

Due to Covid the trees were unable to be planted as planned, but with the end of lockdown in sight the saplings are now being planted in various sites around the park.

The group will receive £500 from the ‘Its your neighbourhood fund’ to support the development of colourful bedding displays in the park.

From left, Olive Hoggarth, Cllr Joy Allen, Betty Hoggarth and Harry Stevens Picture: CHRIS PERCIVAL

Over the coming months, they hope to secure more funds, sponsorships and donations to enable the park to grow and develop.

In addition to this, the group has secured funding of more than £26k, which they hope will help put their plans into action with support and direction from local residents.

Durham County Council have also given a firm commitment to spending thousands of pounds to improve the highway leading to the entrance of the park which is currently in a bad state of repair.

The group will initially be focusing on the area to the rear of Etherley Lane Primary School with entrances to Hutchinson Street, Clarence Gardens and Nelson Street.

Cllr Joy Allen, chair of the group, said: “It’s important that a town the size of Bishop Auckland has a park to be proud of and people can enjoy sitting in and walking through it.

“Having visited local parks and others in the region it struck me that our park was sadly lacking in colour and basic facilities such as seating and bins.

“It has taken some time for us to secure this significant pot of funding, but I am absolutely delighted that we are now in a position to start turning these ideas into actions with the help of local residents and interest groups.

“We are particularly keen to give the residents living in terraced accommodation with no gardens a wonderful green space on their doorstep they can enjoy all year round.

“After this challenging year, everyone has heightened awareness of the importance the environment plays on our health and wellbeing and the importance of having access to beautiful communal spaces cannot be underestimated.

“We hope the proposed improvements will encourage more parents to park in Morrison’s and walk their children to school to avoid parking up in residential streets and that the children from the school will play an important role in the development and designs for the park.

“Over the years in response to road safety concerns arising as a result of the daily school runs, the local primary school has encouraged parents to park in the supermarket car park and walk through the recreation park to the school gates in the park to ease congestion.

“We hope our plans will encourage more families to choose this option for their daily school run.”

Facebook page Friends of Bishop Auckland Parks has recently been set up by Harley Balmer-Howieson and Katie Eliot, who both also administer the Bishop Auckland Area Covid-19 Community Support Group page, to enable residents to have a say, become friends of the park, and get involved in these exciting developments.

Mr Balmer-Howieson said: “We have started a group for residents of Bishop Auckland and those who visit our recreational grounds to facilitate discussion about keeping our parks clean, share ideas about how we can improve the beauty of our parks, and help Bishop Auckland in Bloom and the town to once again top Best Large Town in the Northumbria in Bloom Awards.”