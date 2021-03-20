A TEENAGER raped a much younger girl in front of other children at a house party.

Two years later, when the girl was still under age, Lewis Walton again had sex with her, this time on the ground near a park.

Durham Crown Court was told afterwards he shouted to her: “I knew I would get it out of you.”

Walton, aged 16 and 18 at the time of the incidents, was found guilty of of rape and sexual activity with a child, following a four-day trial last month.

The now 19-year-old, of Derwent Avenue, Crook, returned to the court to be sentenced.

Jane Waugh, prosecuting, said he had taken alcohol prior to the rape, after which he told the girl not to say nothing about it.

He was interviewed three times and claimed texts telling the girl to keep quiet about it were not sent from his account.

Miss Waugh read an impact statement from the victim who has suffered night terrors, reliving what happened, fearing Walton would go on to kill her.

She has sought help from a psychologist to try to overcome her anxiety and she has found it hard to be around other people.

Miss Waugh said the girl also self-harmed for a time.

Andrew Stranex, in mitigation, said Walton was a youth at the time of the rape and, “was not the mature person he portrayed himself as being.”

Mr Stranex said he had lapsed into using illicit drugs and drinking, but he has been able to get it under control since.

Judge James Adkin said the girl was raped, “in pretty unedifyingv circumstances”, while Walton made, “a pretty degrading remark” after the second.

Imposing a seven-year custodial sentence, Judge Adkin told Walton: “It seems to me you just thought you could do what you wanted, when you wanted.

“You certainly have some lack of maturity.”

He added that his offending has had, “significant consequences”, and caused, “some psychiatric harm”, to the victim.

Walton was made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and will be subject to registration as a sex offender and a restraining order relating to the victim, both for life.