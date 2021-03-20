THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Courts in the last week.

KELLY MARIE LAVERY, of Frederick Street, Seaham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a person in a racially aggravated incident on September 9, 2019 in east Durham. The 28-year-old was ordered to pay £300 compensation. On the same date she also damaged the victim’s iPhone, headphones and glasses. Lavery was handed a community order by the court requiring her to undergo rehabilitation.

THOMAS TODD refused to leave retail premises in his hometown of Consett, on March 14. The 61-year-old was sent to prison for eight weeks. Todd of Moor Street was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

JOHNLEE WAYPER appeared in magistrates' court accused of harassing a woman on March 12, of this year, at Wolsingham. The 40-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £100 compensation. Wayper, of Lydgate Avenue, Wolsingham, pleaded guilty and was also handed a community order requiring him to undergo electronic monitoring.

DAVID JOHN HALLIDAY, 39, of Warkworth Crescent, Seaham, assaulted a person in a racially aggravated incident on September 9, 2019, at Seaham. He was handed a community order and made to pay £300 compensation.

SEAN HUTCHINSON, of Stocks Green, Newton Aycliffe, was discharged conditionally after being caught with cannabis in his possession on September 7, 2020. The 39-year-old was discharged conditionally for 24 months and ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services. He indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £85 court costs. The drugs were confiscated by officers from Durham Constabulary.

ADAM JAMES ALLISON, from Esh winning, threatened a man on April 28, 2020, claiming he would pay someone to set fire to his property and kill his pets. Allison, 24, was handed a community order requiring him to undergo rehabilitation and ordered to pay £95 to victim services. Allison, of College View, was handed a restraining order and was made to pay £85 court costs.

LUKE TOWARD, 23, of Glen Croft Road, Easington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on June 14, 2020. He was fined £120 and made to pay a £34 victim surcharge. On the same day he beat a man but received no separate penalty.

DANNY HARDIMAN, of Cotsford Park Estate, Horden, stalked a woman in December of last year. He also attended her home and burgled her. The 30-year-old was handed a community order and must comply with a restraining order. Hardiman also was ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

DECLAN FRANKLYN FUSCO, 29, of Rydal Road, Peterlee, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he resisted a police officer on January 27, of this year. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £21 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

TERRY YOUNG, of Morwick Road, North Shields, breached a non-molestation order made by magistrates' court on May 22, 2020. The 27-year-old called, text and visited a home address between June 2 and November 21 2020, without a reasonable excuse. He now must comply with a restraining order and was handed a community order.

AMANDA MADDISON, 44, of Barringham Street, Darlington, was fined £100 after being caught in possession of amphetamines on February 13. She pleaded guilty.

STEVEN ANTHONY DILLISTONE, 22, of Raby Terrace, Chilton, breached a domestic violence protection order made by the court on March 1, 2021. He was fined £50.

JAMES BEAL, of Windsor Gardens, Shildon, was fined £133 after he damaged a window on July 21, of last year. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty and was made to pay £100 compensation.

PAUL BEAL 40, of St Cuthberts Way, Bishop Auckland, was fined £133 after he damaged a window on July 21, of last year. He was made to pay £100 compensation.

THOMAS BEAL, 26, of Windsor Gardens, Shildon, damaged a door on July 21, of last year. He was fined £133 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.