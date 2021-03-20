A CHARITY has received funding for volunteering sessions to clean up the great outdoors this summer.

Groundwork North East have received funding from 3 Towns AAP in Crook to carry out a range of activities in the local Kitty Woods area.

Groundwork will be recruiting local residents to volunteer to help with activities in Kitty Woods.

The woods will be used over the next six to seven months as a space for local residents to attend volunteering sessions.

Volunteers will be supported to conduct litter picks, build and display bird boxes, trained to lead local walks around the woods and more, depending on what the community decide.

The charity is looking for volunteers of all ages to help support the project over the upcoming months.

They will also be hosting fun family days in the woods for the whole family to enjoy, such as scavenger hunts, guided walks and family trails.

Groundwork will also be working alongside Crook and Weardale Ramblers to help support the local community and improve the Kitty Woods area.

Sandy Denney, 3 Towns AAP coordinator, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support Groundwork North East with this project.

"Their planned activities will not only help improve the local Kitty Woods environment but will also provide residents with opportunities to enjoy their local area and explore their surroundings.

“As the coronavirus restrictions slowly start to ease, we hope the family fun days and guided walks help families to enjoy some quality time together.

"Volunteering will also give people of all ages the chance to learn about what’s on their doorstep and lead a more active lifestyle.”

Camilla Toner, Community Project Manager for Groundwork North East said: "We are looking forward to working with the local community to help people feel safe to socialize again and get creative in local, outdoor spaces.

"This has been a challenging year for everyone and hopefully working with local residents, getting them outdoors and having fun, we will help to improve mental health, and the local environment."

Over the next month Groundwork will be looking for some fun ideas from the local residents, for Kitty Woods.

If you have any ideas or would like to know more about the project email: Camilla.toner@groundwork.org.uk