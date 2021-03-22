AN uphill walkway will be made extra safe after a councillor’s investment is used for a handrail.

Durham County Councillor Anita Savory has allocated £2,000 of her Neighbourhood Budget in response to requests to add a handrail to steps in the Demesne Mill area of Wolsingham.

Contact had been made directly to Cllr Savory from members of the community and the Wolsingham Wayfarer, a group dedicated to walking and looking after public rights of way to support safer walking.

Cllr Savory saw first hand, that for some the route was difficult, and wanted to ensure people were able to continue to safely use this path. The path is a popular recreational route used by many for the school and church.

Cllr Savory made contact with the Durham County Council Rights of Way team to look at providing this handrail, ensuring that it was suitably installed and will be maintained in the future.

Cllr Savory said: “I am very happy to support and fund this project, the Demesne Mill area is very popular with many people and during the recent Covid restrictions having safe local walking routes has been so important.

“When I was contacted about this issue it was something I quickly identified with the Rights of Way team who have been working behind the scenes to ensure this project can go ahead."

“The Wolsingham Wayfarers are an amazing group who have been working with the Rights of Way team through funding from the Weardale Action Partnership to ensure this route is well maintained for future use.”