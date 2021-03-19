A PAIR have been arrested following an early morning drugs raid in Coundon.
At 8am today, officers investigating the supply of drugs carried out the intelligence-led operation at an address on the outskirts of the village.
A warrant to search the premises was executed and two people, one man and one woman, were arrested during the raid.
Both are currently being held in police custody awaiting interview.
Specialist teams are now carrying out a search of the property along with a number of outbuildings and vehicles and are expected to be at the address for a considerable time.
Detective Chief Inspector Yvonne Dutson said: “This morning’s pre-planned operation forms part of a long-running inquiry into the supply of drugs in County Durham.
“Illegal drugs can ruin lives and members of the public can be assured that we will always act on intelligence to disrupt and dismantle those criminal gangs which supply drugs in our communities”.
Anyone with information on the supply of drugs in their area should call Durham Police on 101.