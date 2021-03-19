A BRAND new service station, which has been built on a multi-million pound industrial park in Newton Aycliffe, has officially opened to customers.

The Euro Garages Forrest Park development, which has taken several months to build, began trading on Friday with Shell and Sainsbury's On The Go among the first to open.

The new site is also set to see Gregg's, Sbarro Pizza and a KFC restaurant and drive-through open in coming months, although some dates have not been set.

KFC said it was yet to confirm an opening date but provided an update, telling fans "the wait is almost over."

Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

The new service station marks the very first development to open on the new £140m Forrest Park industrial estate.

The 110-acre site is an extension of Aycliffe Business Park, officially making that the largest in the North East.

Located on the outskirts of the town, on the A167, it is hoped that over the next ten years the enormous site will provide more than 3,000 jobs as more businesses sign up.

Last year, Forrest Park (Newton Aycliffe) Limited, a joint venture by Durham County Council and local landowners the Forrest family, said the new estate would have the potential to boost County Durham's economy by almost half a billion pounds.

At the time Neil Findlay, development manager for Euro Garages, said: “Working closely with the Forrest Park (Newton Aycliffe) Limited team, we were delighted to complete the acquisition of this site at Forrest Park.

“As an organisation we look forward to bringing our first in class roadside retail offer to the park and the wider Newton Aycliffe area.”

Providing an update on the new KFC, a spokesperson said: “Fear not people of Newton Aycliffe, the wait is almost over. Nothing confirmed yet but watch this space.”