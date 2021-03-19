A CHARITY is hoping to make people smile this Easter with donations over hundreds of Easter eggs.
The Bringing Back a Smile charity were invited by AKV Cladding to collect an egg donation arranged by Kieran Green, who works with the company.
Little did the charity know the amount they were to pick up. In total there were 200 eggs donated by staff at the company.
AKV Cladding have been one of the charities sponsors for the last couple of years.
Bringing Back a Smile is hoping to give a little more of a surprise to the elderly and poorly children this Easter.
Throughout the pandemic the charity has been donating food to the elderly and raising money for a caravan for poorly children.
The 200 eggs will be handed out over the Easter Weekend in April.
Bringing Back a Smile Founder, Kevin Hill said: “It was a huge surprise receiving such a large donation, and I would personally like to thank Martyn Byrne from the management team for his support over the last two years and, to Kieran who organised this."