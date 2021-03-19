A NORTH EAST council’s Cabinet has heard today about the range of measures underway to expand County Durham’s tree cover and contribute to tackling climate change.

Durham County Council’s Cabinet met on March 17, to hear progress on woodland management and tree planting in the county, included in the council’s Climate Emergency Response Plan (CERP).

The plan outlines over 100 projects that are being carried out to meet the council’s ambitions to reduce carbon emissions from its operations by 80 per cent by 2030 and become a carbon neutral county by 2050.

Managing woodlands and expanding tree cover in the county has been identified as a priority in this plan.

The council owns approximately 1,800 hectares of woodland across 170 sites, making up ten per cent of the county’s total woodland resource.

Appropriate management of these sites offers a major opportunity for improving the carbon performance of woodlands and their role in tackling climate change.

The Council's Cabinet heard about the range of other current woodland initiatives such as Durham Woodland Revival, the Urban Tree Challenge Fund, the Durham Woodland Creation programme, the North Pennines A68 corridor project, and the proposed North East Community Forest.

The Durham Woodland Creation programme was established in August 2020 following the approval of the council’s CERP last year.

The programme has ambitious aims to plant 10,000 trees in each of the 14 Area Action Partnerships, establishing new woods across the county and maximising opportunities for community engagement in tree planting.

There is also an opportunity to plant 69,000 trees over the next three years, one for every school child in the county, in partnership with County Durham’s Outdoor And Sustainability Education Specialists (OASES) who will work with at least 70 schools.

The programme will involve younger school age children who will collect and plant local seeds to create small tree nurseries that can be planted out at a later date.

Older pupils will also be able to plant trees either in their school grounds or in locations in their communities across the county.

Cllr Olwyn Gunn, Cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: “I am delighted by the significant work that has been carried out since the approval of the CERP to improve and manage woodland and tree cover across the county, including involving schools and children in this process.

“By working with pupils across the county, including our County Durham Youth Council, and involving them in the tree planting initiative, children will have the opportunity to contribute to their natural environment at an early age, encouraging their enthusiasm to take care of the world around them and learn more about the crucial role trees have in managing the climate.”