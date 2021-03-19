A PRIMARY School has got behind a local campaign to clean up dog fouling.

Wolsingham Primary School children designed their own posters to incentivise dog walkers to ‘scoop the poop’ and dispose of it properly.

The campaign was started by Durham County Councillor Anita Savory, who had been contacted multiple times about the problem of dog fouling.

She decided to run the campaign alongside the Street Cleaning team and the local school.

Cllr Savory said: “As County Councillor for Weardale I have been inundated with complaints regarding dog fouling in Wolsingham.

“I decided to enlist the help of the children from Wolsingham Primary School. I asked them to design a poster regarding dog fouling with a slogan.

“The standard was so high it was very difficult to pick a winner and two runners up. The winner was Sam Clare and runners up Evie May Smith and Rose Johnson, however I felt it was only right that all children who took part received a medal for their efforts.

“I am delighted with the standard of the work the children produced and this promotes caring for their community and good citizenship.

“These posters are the words from the children most dog owners pick up after their dogs lets hope that those who don’t will after start to pick up after seeing the posters which will be displayed throughout Wolsingham.”