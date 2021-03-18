AN MP has held an online ceremony to acknowledge the nominees and winners of a scheme recognising special efforts in the community Covid response.

Unsung Heroes is a programme set up by MP Dehenna Davison and local celebrity David Harper, the 12 Unsung Hero nominees and overall winners, Alex and Tom from Covid Cutz, joined a special live-streamed ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

Nominee and attendee on the night, Paul Brown said: “I was overwhelmed with the votes I received for the unsung hero award.

“Myself, my wife Donna and friend of ours Callum Hodgson (photographer) travelled around our local care homes singing to the residents and staff bringing smiles to their faces, along with street performances and over 5k raised, for charity, and we would do it again in a heartbeat.

“The unsung hero of the year award ceremony was great to be a part of and it just shows how much community means and how we all did something different to bring us all together yet stay apart, and that kindness costs nothing. A huge well done to all involved.”

Alongside interviews with each nominee, the ceremony featured celebrity congratulations, with videos from British television personality Georgia Toffolo, commonly known for her appearance on Made in Chelsea and 2017’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Queen of the jungle, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer and neighbouring MP, Rishi Sunak.

The MP said: “Though I had hoped to have held an in-person celebration for all nominees and particularly the fantastic final 12 and winners, it was great to be able to celebrate their achievements virtually with the help of brilliant local businessman, David Harper.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone across the constituency who has gone out of their way to help those in need.

“Our final 12 have so much to be proud of and it was great to see so many come out and join in their celebrations.”

The Bishop Auckland MP started the Unsung Heroes scheme in April 2020, aiming to focus on the positive work happening across her constituency.

After the ceremony, Ms Davison suggested she will look to continue the awards each year to recognise those in the community.

To watch the ceremony, visit https://fb.watch/3jU9JosD3z/