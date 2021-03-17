AFTER finding fame the one in 100,000 triplet calves have been settling into life on the farm.
Born on Saturday, March 13, the triplets soon became an attraction for both farmers and the media, for their rarity.
The three calves have been settling in on Robin Shield’s Oxclose Farm between Willington and Brancepeth, County Durham.
George Collins a herdsman on the farm, who had never seen triplets before said: “They have been settling in fine, they are cheeky and full of life.
“They are always hungry, but they are sticking close to mum for the first few days, she helps provides enough milk for them and we top up when needed.
“They keep going from strength to strength, and we are over the moon with how happy and healthy they are.
"This is a once in a lifetime thing, the odds are so slim."
The white calve is called Charlie, however, the other two still don’t have names.
They will now live among the 250 mixed commercial herd.