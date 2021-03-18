A GIRL with a big heart has completed a month-long walking challenge in a bid to cheer up care home residents.

Esmie Lowes raised £1,195 by doing a sponsored walk every day for four weeks – totalling 56,000 steps between February 15 and March 15.

The nine-year-old's family is no stranger to hospital and know how challenging it is to spend time apart from loved ones.

Esmie had a number of health complications after being born almost nine weeks premature and her mam Laura has a chronic autoimmune disease.

It was while Mrs Lowes was poorly in hospital, just before Christmas, that Esmie started thinking about all the other people struggling with separation from family due to coronavirus restrictions.

Esmie said: "During lockdown my mam went into hospital and I couldn’t see her for a month.

"This made me think of how hard it must be for the people in care homes, who can’t see their loved ones and made me think – how can I help?"

She set the walking challenge and completed every step with her dad, Allan, around the village of West Auckland where they live. And on the final day, Mrs Lowes joined them.

Mrs Lowes said: "During Covid I've been in hospital four times and she wasn't able to visit during any of that time.

"Although she does have her own anxieties she takes things in her stride, she always has a good cause on the go and thinks of others.

"This walk was her idea, she made letters and delivered them to 100 houses up and down the street and asked for sponsorship or people to just wave at her when she walked past.

"The support she'd had has been lovely.

"We are both really proud of her, she's done amazing."

Esmie now plans to talk to staff at care homes in her area to identify the best way to spend the money.

She said: "It was tiring but worth it, all the claps and waves from people was a reward.

"But then the money raised is brilliant. I want it to go on something care home residents want, not items a home needs but something nice to cheer them up when they might be feeling sad because of everything going on."