SCHOOL staff were excited to surprise their pupils with a fun-filled day after the Prime Minister announced the return to school.
Chester-le-Street CE Primary School asked all pupils to wear rainbow colours and to dress-up like their favourite book characters for World Book Day as they returned into school after multiple lockdowns.
Staff welcomed children into school with joyful music playing across the playgrounds.
The school had an exciting online Zoom class with illustrator Liz Million, who taught the children a range of skills and techniques to help with their drawings.
Staff also held a potato decorating competition, during which the children designed and created potatoes based on their favourite book character, with the winner taking home an Easter egg prize.
Throughout the day pupils read multiple stories including 'What the Ladybird Heard'.
The school also welcomed petting zoo 'Animals About Town' onto the grounds, allowing the children an invaluable experience of helping to care for animals and learn special information about them.
Councillor Tracie Smith also attended and saw first-hand how excited the children were to be back in school. The day was then topped off with an ice cream treat.