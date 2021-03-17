COLLEGE students are returning to school with a positive outlook of the future.

This week year ten students from Greenfield Community College are meeting with staff from local colleges as they decide upon their learning journey.

Supported by expert staff and a safe environment, students are able to focus upon their learning and thoughts of a ‘future me’.

Each student is given their own space and time to sit down face-to-face and talk about their future, learning more about college life and their academic options.

Mr Tait, careers lead, has been consistently supporting students whilst working from home with a comprehensive bespoke programme of careers advice and guidance.

Initiatives to provoke inspiration have sought to support the programme and help young people make decisions that nurture ambition and aspiration in the current climate.

Students have been given the opportunity to access online ‘push talks’ where they have benefitted from the experience of innovative and inspiring speakers.

Recent talks have included sessions with actor and comedian Moj Taylor and screenwriter Aron Tennant.

These sessions were focused on current worries students experience, such as Covid-19 and the impact of remote learning, the motivations students have for school and life after school, and student wellbeing- both physical and mental.

Students have also recently been involved in an Arts Council England funded partnership project that has been supporting students to explore their aspirations for the future and their ambitions and opportunities to use their skills in the local area.

Looking further ahead to their academic journey year ten students had the opportunity to take part in a virtual university talk. The session was beneficial towards helping students make choices in the present to help them reach goals in the future.

To find out more visit greenfieldschool.net or contact the school by emailing contact@greenfieldschool.net or by calling 01325 300378.