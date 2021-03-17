DEMOLITION of a town’s pub is underway in preparation of a multi-million-pound redevelopment project.

For at least 20 years residents and retailers in Spennymoor, County Durham, have longed for dramatic changes to Festival Walk which - after years of neglect - became an outdated eyesore that was more than half empty.

This week, the Kingfisher pub, which stands on Festival Walk, is the most recent building to take the fall, following work to also tear down the former Kwik Save supermarket.

have longed for dramatic changes to Festival Walk which - after years of neglect - became an outdated eyesore Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

The demolition is taking place as part of a scheme to transform the area into an attractive and modern shopping area, with hopes of encouraging more people to visit and shop in the town, attracting new businesses, and offering more choice for shoppers.

Work began on site at the end of 2020, and the first phase of demolition took place in February of this year.

Redevelopment will make way for a new, free to use town centre car park, and will also allow for the creation of a new and bigger Aldi store.

This will replace the supermarket’s existing branch in the town, which will be re-let.

The council is hopeful that changes in the town will bring more visitors to the centre Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Aimed at attracting more shoppers and businesses into the town centre, the redevelopment of Festival Walk has benefited from a £600,000 investment from Durham County Council’s Towns and Villages programme.

This initial investment levered in millions of pounds more and played a key role in driving the project forward.

Work on site includes:

•Creating a new, free to use, town centre car park on the former Kwik Save site;

•Demolition of a large part of the existing site to create a new larger Aldi store (replacing Spennymoor’s current Aldi store, which the supermarket has said it has outgrown);

Plans aim to encourage more people to visit and shop in the town as well as attracting new businesses and offering more choice for shoppers Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

•Current Aldi store to be re-let;

•Developers Hellens Group will refurbish the remaining units, providing a more up to date retail space.

In addition to investing in the new car park, Durham County Council also announced plans to improve the town’s market place, which sits in front of Festival Walk, in order to offer a more appealing and welcoming environment to visitors and provide a more positive first impression of the town.

Towns and Villages is a significant part of the council’s regeneration strategy, and it aims to ensure the money the local authority spends and the services it provides deliver the best possible outcomes for communities across County Durham.

Councillor Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “The demolition is another major milestone in the transformation of the town centre. It also demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Spennymoor is vibrant and prosperous for generations to come.

“The people of Spennymoor have waited to see this development for many years but, unfortunately, with no private sector interest, this has been very difficult. With the help of Hellens Group and the flexibility that Towns and Villages brings, we have together found a solution.”

