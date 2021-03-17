A FORMER Methodist Chapel founded by John Wesley, is asking for donations to repair its windows.
High House Chapel in upper Weardale closed in 2019 after major restoration works was needed. The chapel was bought by Weardale Museum to expand it into a Heritage Centre.
However, the repairs, to conservation standards, are costly.
The lintels above many of the windows are completely rotten; replacement windows are also needed - though original panes will be re-used where possible.
The Weardale Museum is now crowdfunding for the Grade II listed property to restore it.
Repairing each window will cost approximately £3,500.
Donations can be made via: crowdfunder.co.uk/rescuing-original-1760-windows