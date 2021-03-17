A FOLK museum is calling out for new volunteers as it expands it educational programmes.

The Weardale Museum in Ireshopeburn is undergoing an exciting period of change and is looking for members of the local community to share in opportunities to celebrate and enhance the heritage of The Dale.

Plans for the museum include the extension of the current building but also the expansion of its current services with a focus on education and volunteering.

Previously, it has worked with local schools to complement student curricula, such as working alongside Stanhope Barrington School and Digital Voice on a film project in 2019.

The team are looking forward to welcoming school groups to the museum for curriculum-enhancing visits exploring local history, heritage, religion and art.

The museum’s varied collections feature tapestry, photography, family history, the Dale at work and the story of Methodism allowing teachers to cover a range of topics.

Until the museum reopens, local primary and secondary schools are invited to make contact for outreach visits and workshops.

The museum can provide a range of historic artefacts to create a multi-sensory learning experience.

Schools can explore topics such as life before electricity, Weardale at war, or industry in the dale, to really get a feel for local history.

The museum will provide opportunities for young people with an interest in pursuing a career in the heritage sector, through offering work experience and volunteer roles, and helping students with local history projects or college studies.

Volunteering is a great way for people of all ages to contribute to their community, meet new people and indulge an interest in history.

The museum hopes to recruit more stewards, who can volunteer on a regular basis in the new building or who can contribute to special exhibitions and one-off events.

It also welcomes suggestions for the kinds of events that local people would like to see and ideas for future exhibitions.

For those who are interested in having a more input into the Weardale museum and its development – those with skills in finance or IT in particular – there are opportunities to become a trustee or an advisor to the museum team.

Contact Kate Gill kate.gill@weardalemuseum.org.uk, 07990786220, to find out more.

Or visit: facebook.com/weardalemuseum/

Finally, the museum will be developing its ‘Friends’ offer in the near future. This is ideal for those who are interested in following and supporting the museum but may not be able to donate their time, or who live some distance away.

Friends receive a regular newsletter and have unlimited entry to the museum for an annual subscription. Follow the museum on Facebook or Twitter to keep up to date with this offer and future volunteering opportunities.