PLANS for a major extension which will double the size of a village primary school have been drawn up – three years after the proposal was backed by councillors.

In February 2018 it was announced that Escomb Primary School, near Bishop Auckland, would be replaced with a new state-of-the-art school.

Now Durham County Council has come up with new plans for a major extension with five new classrooms and bigger, better facilities including a larger main hall and an onsite nursery.

The council has also secured two acres of land, from the developer of a housing scheme which will neighbour the school, for playing fields and a playground to replace the area to be built on.

A significant feature of the design is a drop-off and pick-up point which aims to tackle the road congestion which occurs outside the school at the start and end of the day.

Headteacher Wendy Gill and Durham County Councillor Rob Yorke, a school governor, say families should not be disappointed by the decision to extend instead of rebuild.

Mrs Gill said the plans offer the modern, spacious learning environment needed for the growing number of pupils and a much sought-after nursery, without losing the family atmosphere of the old school.

She said: “I’m not disappointed in the slightest, I actually think it could be better.

“We pride ourselves on our family ethos and some people didn’t want to lose the old building – which in parts dates back to the 1950s – and what we’ve built up over the years.

“A huge plus for me is the onsite nursery, which makes it easier for local families to access places and for children making the transition from early years to school.”

The extension will be to the rear of the existing building which now incorporates the old school house, which was recently converted into rooms for group work, teachers and a small kitchen after years of standing empty.

Cllr Yorke, who represents the West Auckland ward, said: “The £5.2m of council funding has been approved and the plans have been drawn up so it is a really exciting time.

“We have talked for years of the need for a nursery and we’ve had families in the village miss out on a school places so there is a need to go from 210 to 410 places.

“Building is set to start this year and take 18 to 24 months so we could see it ready by September 2023ish.”