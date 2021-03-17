A NORTH-East charity has been given a £1,000 donation to help support people in County Durham.
Darlington's Amazon fulfilment centre made the donation to The Angel Trust, a charity that supports individuals and organisations in the community in need of financial help.
The money is set to be used to provide help to local families that are facing hardship.
Clair McGregor, CEO of The Angel Trust, said: "We would like to thank the Amazon team in Darlington for this donation. The last year has not been easy for charities like ours.
"We haven’t been able to open our shop, or have fundraising events, so we are very grateful for this support.”
Mallik Erasu, site lead at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Darlington, said: "The Angel Trust is a great charity that supports people who require a helping hand.
"On behalf of the Amazon team here in Darlington, I would like to thank the staff and volunteers at The Angel Trust for their contribution to our community.”