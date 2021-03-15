A CRAFTING firm is celebrating the success of its first charity Christmas decoration campaign with a £5,428 donation to a vital cause.
Crafter’s Companion released the purple stocking decoration in November last year.
For every decoration sold, £1.75 of the £5.99 retail price was donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation
In addition to selling the decoration across its multiple ecommerce platforms, Crafter’s Companion organised a charity raffle to encourage further fundraising.
Since it was established, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children across the UK.
It is currently developing plans to build a holiday home for poorly children and their families in Scarborough.
Crafter’s Companion founder Sara Davies and patron of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Last year, we had a lot of fundraisers planned for the foundation that weren’t able to go ahead because of the pandemic.
“We were thrilled that we were still able to release our first-ever charity decoration and I am so grateful to everyone who supported the campaign. The help that the foundation offers is priceless.”