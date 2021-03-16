A POPULAR North East tourist attraction has rebranded as it launches a new park.

11Arches, the registered charity producing the award-winning summer spectacular ‘Kynren – an epic tale of England’ has unveiled its new corporate identity ahead of the highly anticipated launch of 11Arches Park, the North East’s newest visitor attraction.

The refreshed corporate identity represents the company’s continued progression to develop a world-class visitor attraction in the North East. It will herald the next chapter in that evolution, the development of a new daytime attraction.

Anne-Isabelle Daulon, CEO and Co-Founder of 11Arches said: “The development of 11Arches Park is a significant milestone for us as we expand our offering with the addition of a full blown daytime attraction, bolstering our current visitor relationships and reaching out to new audiences.”

“We felt that it was only right that our corporate identity keeps pace with this transformation and strengthens our identity as a dynamic, positive, proud and passionate charity committed to being a positive force in the life of our community.”

The new logo throws a fresh and bold interpretation of the iconic arches of the viaduct that it takes its name from: The Newton Cap viaduct in Bishop Auckland, with three of its eleven arches on the Kynren site, which connects the production grounds to the town.

The arches logo represents people together, underlining 11Arches’ commitment to spur a thriving and proud community through its shows, attractions and events.

Targeting families from across the region, 11Arches Park tickets will be available for sale from April 16.

Set in the grounds of Kynren, the park offers visitors immersive family attractions and shows under the “Travel through Time” theme.

The new Horse Stunt Show – ‘Fina and The Golden Cape’ will premiere this summer on the Kynren panoramic stage, alongside an immersive walkthrough “the Maze of Fame” and brand new eating experiences. These will complement old favourites the Animal Croft and the Viking Village.

11Arches Park and Kynren will take place every Saturday from August 7 – September 11 2021. To book tickets or to find out more, visit: kynren.com.