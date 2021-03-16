A PROPOSAL to close a town leisure centre in favour a new state-of-the art facility faces opposition from residents and gym users.

Durham County Council's proposal for Bishop Auckland is part of a £78m leisure transformation across the county – including new facilities at Chester-le-Street and Seaham – which it says will have health, social and economic benefits.

But almost 300 people have signed an online petition against the closure of Woodhouse Close Leisure Centre, in favour of a new facility next to Bishop Auckland Football Club’s ground, at Tindale Crescent.

Officers considered revamping the Woodhouse facility, which is 53 years old; relocation to Bishop Auckland College or even a dual site.

Following public consultation and assessments of the options, it opted for the site at Tindale Crescent saying it would support ongoing regeneration of that area.

Other suggested benefits include potential partnership work with the football club; good accessibility for people from Shildon, the Dales and wider south Durham area who make up almost half its users and planned improvements to roads, walking and cycling routes.

Bishop Auckland Town Councillor David Wilson said: "Lots of people around here want it to stay, it is an important part of the town. Why does everything have to move to Tindale?

"If it moves the traffic up there is going be an even worse nightmare than it is now.

"Yes it needs doing up, but I'm sure the council could work with schools and gyms nearby to maintain some facilities whilst the work was done."

And gym user Steven Handley, who lives a five minute walk from the existing site, said: "I work at Tindale and the traffic is awful and will only get worse if the leisure centre moves.

"A lot of people I speak to find this in a good spot for bus routes from the surrounding areas and within walking distance for people in the town."

Cabinet members will tomorrow be asked to support the move to Tindale Crescent along with a feasibility study into a new community hub on the existing site – which residents would help design.

Housing association Believe is also known to be interested in building new homes in the area.

Alison Clark, Durham County Council’s head of culture, sport and tourism, said: “The Tindale Crescent site provides us with an opportunity to build a larger and more contemporary leisure centre for Bishop Auckland, offering people the chance to combine retail and leisure visits.

“We do have plans to improve traffic flow and accessibility around Tindale Crescent through the Stronger Town Fund, with a further proposal seeking to improve walking and cycling links across and into the town.

"As the new centre is being developed, we will work with residents to develop facilities and programmes at Woodhouse Close that focus on the needs of residents and helps to regenerate the local area.”