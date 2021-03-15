THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club show an insight into wildlife's beauty, from the precision of a robin's feathers to the spikes of a conker.
Nature has much to offer photographers, from those professional to the everyday enthusiast.
Here are some of the best nature shots this week:
A pair of Great Crested Grebe bathing in sunrise light Picture: ANDY MORKOT
A quackers day out Picture: MURRAY MCLAREN
Robin close-up of feather detail Picture: PETE SWAN
Double rainbow shines hope over the fields Picture: STEVE BREWER
A reminder found in nature to stay hopeful during hard times Picture: VICKY COMBS
Lunch break for a little grey squirrel Picture: STUART COTHILL
Abandoned Picture: MIK SKINNER
Mute swan relaxing on flooded fields in Gainford Picture: WILL BARTLE
A skylark surveying the area Picture: CHRISTOPHER BENNETT
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.
