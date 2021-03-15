THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club show an insight into wildlife's beauty, from the precision of a robin's feathers to the spikes of a conker.

Nature has much to offer photographers, from those professional to the everyday enthusiast.

Here are some of the best nature shots this week:

The Northern Echo:

A pair of Great Crested Grebe bathing in sunrise light    Picture: ANDY MORKOT

The Northern Echo:

A quackers day out   Picture: MURRAY MCLAREN

The Northern Echo:

Robin close-up of feather detail   Picture: PETE SWAN

The Northern Echo:

Double rainbow shines hope over the fields   Picture: STEVE BREWER

The Northern Echo:

A reminder found in nature to stay hopeful during hard times   Picture: VICKY COMBS

The Northern Echo:

Lunch break for a little grey squirrel   Picture: STUART COTHILL

The Northern Echo:

Abandoned   Picture: MIK SKINNER

The Northern Echo:

Mute swan relaxing on flooded fields in Gainford    Picture: WILL BARTLE

The Northern Echo:

A skylark surveying the area   Picture: CHRISTOPHER BENNETT

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.

To join them, share photos, or to see pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub