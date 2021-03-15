A CHARITY has been creating healthy meals from bags of vegetables and fruit provided by funding from a local councillor.

Durham County Councillor Anita Savory was approached for funding by Julie Rapp on behalf of Aged Concern- Wolsingham volunteers and group.

Initially the funding was for a 'get together', but as more restrictions came into force in January the decision was made to revise the project to deliver fruit and vegetables to the group members.

The first delivery was in February and was a surprise to some members who were so pleased to receive these items and see the volunteers.

Mrs Rapp said: “The bags were amazing, there was so much and the members were taken by surprise with of amount everything they received.”

Many members got in touch with Cllr Anita Savory to thank her for the support and say how timely the delivery was.

Cllr Savory received many calls from group members and having the chance to chat with members she knows how keen they are to get together again with friends at the group, once the restrictions are lifted.

Cllr Savory said: “It is over a year since the group have been able to meet and I understand how difficult it is to shield.

"When Julie came to me on behalf of the group, I was very happy to offer my support and funding."

If you are interested in finding out more about the Age Concern- Wolsingham group contact Julie on 01388 528076.