A MEMBER of Parliament has spoken out against Durham County Council, claiming his constituency is neglected in its Leisure Plan.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, has criticised Durham County Council’s £63 million Leisure Plan to cover ‘leisure transformation’ across the County.

Areas across County Durham are seeing huge financial boosts to enable them to extend or refurbish existing facilities or to build new ones.

However, this only applies to council owned facilities, which has led to criticism from Mr Holden.

Mr Holden has also written to the county council following an announcement that Consett Swimming Pool will be closed for a further 12 – months but local schools are still being charged for non-existent swimming lessons.

He has pledged to hold the council to account and to ensure that resources are found for his constituency. He has also pledged to work with local sports clubs.

Mr Holden said: “If our council can spend £63 million on leisure transformation on top of over £50 million on a new County Hall on a floodplain whilst completely ignoring Crook and Willington, they need to be held to account for the way in which they are spending taxpayer money.

“It’s shocking that resources have not been found for North West Durham. This is an incredibly important topic for local people – my constituents are fed up of being ignored and left behind.

“My constituents deserve access to the same facilities that others across County Durham can enjoy.

“The council desperately needs to step up and deliver for my constituents. The majority of my constituents place huge value on our local cultural institutions and leisure centres, and I am going to continue to campaign on this issue until all of North West Durham gets the funding it deserves to level up.”

Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “Our commitment to the provision of leisure facilities across the North West Durham area should not be underestimated.

“We absolutely recognise the importance of community facilities and the positive impact they have on the health and wellbeing of local people.

“We have made significant investments in recent years and have ambitious plans to transform our services into the future.

“This will not only help to improve the physical and mental health of our residents but also support the county’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We invested around £15 million in a new leisure centre in Consett and the work to address the extensive defects caused by the contractor will be carried out as quickly as possible.

“Arrangements are in place to minimise the impact on people wanting to use the pool while it is closed.

“We also continue to support a range of grass roots sports in North West Durham, facilitating over £190,000 of funding to purchase equipment and training.

“Our 3 Towns Area Action Partnership, has provided more than £880,000 of funding to different clubs and venues, benefitting thousands of people.”