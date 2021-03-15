TOWN could finally see a new swimming pool, ten years after the closure of the previous one.

Crook could see a new swimming pool as Crook Community Leisure move forward with ambitious plans to extend leisure facilities in the area.

Plans to extend the facility at Peases West comprising of a pool, function suites and 3G outdoor area have been submitted to Durham County Council together with plans for new affordable homes for veterans, the disabled and the wider community.

If approved, the housing scheme, working alongside a local social housing provider will provide revenue towards the new leisure facilities making them sustainable for generations to come.

The new 25 metres pool is just one aspect of a multi-million pound investment plan for the site, which will also boast a new community leisure accredited learning centre with digital learning hub.

This will provide a digital learning service, sports training, coaching, volunteering and other development opportunities for people of all ages. They hope to enhance volunteering and employability prospects, especially for young people.

The large site comprising of 3G sports area and track will also enrich the development of a wide range of training and coaching opportunities.

The new environmentally friendly leisure facilities will support the health and wellbeing of local residents as well as providing multi-use function suites.

John Winter, Chair of Crook Community Leisure said, “When the people of the Three Towns area Crook, Tow Law and Willington and the surrounding villages came out in force on February 23 2013, Crook Community Leisure overwhelmingly won a public vote of £500,000 to bring leisure facilities back to Crook.

“The purpose-built facilities opened in July 2017, and the plans to move forward will fulfil the commitment made to the community at that time, making it them a lasting legacy for the people of Crook.”

The plans come ahead of Durham County Council’s Transformation of Leisure update due to go to Cabinet next week.

The recent consultation on the Council’s existing leisure sites saw an overwhelming response from Crook residents expressing their hopes of bringing a swimming pool back to Crook.

Whilst the transformation of leisure report focuses on the Council’s investment in existing leisure buildings including sites in Bishop Auckland, Seaham and Chester-le-Street, the Council recognises the contribution that that the wider community and private leisure providers offer.

Citing Crook Community Leisure as successfully providing a high standard of community facility, the council say they will support the developments.