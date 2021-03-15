A BANNED driver who failed to escape pursuing police has been jailed for six months.

Lewis Williams was spotted driving in Sherburn Hill and after officers activated their blue lights and siren he sped off.

Following a short chase, the 26-year-old was unable to shake off the attention of the police after abandoning the car and trying to run away.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting, said when officers searched the vehicle a hat and balaclava were recovered and there was a strong smell of cannabis.

He said: "During police interview, he said he had just borrowed the car from a friend but he couldn't say who that person was."

Mr Pettengell told Teesside Crown Court how Williams was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a three-year driving ban in November 2019.

On that occasion Williams, formerly of Ferryhill, led police on a high-speed car chase before ploughing into two parked cars was found to be in possession of a knuckleduster.

Williams, of Burwell Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended sentence, driving whilst disqualified and driving under the influence of cannabis.

Nigel Soppitt, mitigating, told the judge that his client had only started re-offending following his father's suicide.

He added: "When the police were behind him about to check the car, he stopped driving, it's not the way he has behaved in the past but it maybe a glimmer of light for the future."

Mr Soppitt said Williams was now living with his grandmother in Middlesbrough where he had moved to get away from 'negative influences'.

Judge Howard Crowson jailed Williams for six months and banned him from driving for three years, to start after his release from custody.

He said: "I'm going to make you serve six months of the 12 instead of all of it. That way you are not getting more than you should for driving whilst disqualified and I'm giving you credit because it is harder in prison at the moment."