GEORGE Reynolds pledged not to set foot outside his apartment for the next year as protracted court proceedings ended.

The 84-year-old businessman, a one-time safe-blower, may have now made his final court appearance, according to his barrister.

Reynolds was given a 12-month conditional discharge, with £670 costs at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday, having admitted breaching a restraining order and harassment.

All the offences related to a Durham county councillor, the council’s ex-chief executive and one of its planners, and were committed during a failed planning bid by Reynolds to develop holiday pods in the countryside off the A68 near Toft Hill.

The former Darlington FC chairman accused those who opposed the application and the council officials of conspiring to have the plans rejected.

He was said to have used “bullying” methods to try to overcome the objections.

Judge Ray Singh told Reynolds: “You were clearly not happy about the planning decision, of course, as seen by your actions and reactions, thereafter.

“I say its delusional that there was a conspiracy going on to prevent you from carrying out this work and you have continued that by making disparaging comments to them, referring to them as ‘Mickey Mouse’.

“They were simply doing their jobs.

“Whether or not you disagree with them, there were proper channels you could have taken.”

The judge said he had no doubt the tactics employed by Reynolds were “calculated”, intending to put pressure on to ensure his application was approved.

“That’s quite despicable behaviour,” said Judge Singh, who added: “Perhaps you do rely on your notorious past.”

The judge said it was only because Reynolds spent 12 days on remand in custody earlier in proceedings, as well as due to his age and ailing mobility that enabled him to make the one-year discharge.

Making Reynolds subject of unlimited restraining orders, prohibiting him from trying to contact or approach the councillor, the former chief executive and planning official, Judge Singh told him: “You have abided by your bail conditions and there has been no repetition of this behaviour for a year.

“If there is a repeat, you and I will meet again, and I will lock you up.”

Reynolds, of Neville’s Cross, Durham, said: “I won’t be out of the house for the next 12 months, I can guarantee you that.”

His experienced counsel, Richard Bloomfield, said: “Let’s hope this is the start of his retirement from the court arena, which started even before I was born.”