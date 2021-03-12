A TAXI driver is once again taking to the streets to perform for charity.

Paul Brown from Bishop Auckland runs Auckland Travel. However, due to the lockdowns he has been unable to do his normal job. This has not deterred him from doing his bit for the people of Bishop Auckland.

During the lockdown in 2020 he performed tribute acts on his driveway for the benefit of his neighbours.

In the process, he raised hundreds for local charity the Angel Trust.

As the lockdown eased last year, he took his performances on the road, visiting local care homes and cheering up the residents, many of whom were still shielding.

Mr Brown was invited to an award ceremony run by the local MP Dehenna Davison, dedicated to the unsung heroes of Bishop Auckland who shone through in the pandemic.

Now, Mr Brown wants to raise money again, bringing back his street performances outside his home every Saturday.

He is also intending to hold a ticketed event at Bishop Auckland Snooker Club at the end of July.

This time his chosen charity is the mental health charity Mind.

Mr Brown said: “I chose Mind because these lockdowns have taken a toll on people’s mental health.

“The charity is chuffed to bits that I have chosen them so I hope to do them proud and get as much money as I can.

“I have set a target of £1,000 but I am intending to smash it by the end of July.

“There’s no better way to end lockdown and hopefully this pandemic, than a charity gig. I hope this one will be my biggest one yet.”

Dehenna Davison MP said: “I was first made aware of the fantastic work done by Paul when he won an Unsung Hero award for his singing during the first lockdown, keeping spirits up and raising over £5,000 for local charity, The Angel Trust.

“When he contacted my office to let us know of his plans to hold a fundraising gig, I was more than happy to offer my support and help to get things off the ground.

"Not that he needed too much of my help with his record levels of fundraising that he has already achieved.

“Paul is a true hero for continuing to put smiles on our communities faces whilst raising money for an incredible cause and I hope as many people as possible supporting him later on this year."

To donate visit: gofundme.com/f/6cpks-pauls-fundraiser-for-mind