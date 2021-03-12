A MAN’S drunken rant while in possession of a knife outside his ex-partner’s home in the early hours of the morning put him at risk of an immediate prison sentence.

Police were summoned to a street in Newton Aycliffe by both neighbours and the terrified woman herself, shortly before 1am on October 26.

Durham Crown Court was told defendant Scott Hilton, who was with another man, was shouting: “I’ll rip your head off and slash you up”.

Nigel Soppitt, prosecuting, said neighbours were awoken and heard shouts of: “Get out here you f***ing b*****d” as Hilton made stabbing gestures as if he had a knife.

The court was told the threats appear to have been aimed at a man Hilton believed was in the house with his ex-partner.

Mr Soppitt said neighbours described him making boxing moves, shouting: “Get out here”, stating that he would, “show him kick boxing”, adding: “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

When police arrived Hilton, who seemed drunk, said someone threatened him and he came to, “chin the c**t”.

Mr Soppitt said when arrested Hilton was abusive to the officers and was in possession of a small craft knife as well as having 20 small fire crackers in his pocket.

When interviewed later he made full admissions.

The court heard Hilton has previous convictions for violence and disorder, but there was a six-year gap up to 2019.

Mr Soppitt said only six days before the incident Hilton received a conditional discharge with a restraining order for criminal damage at the home of another ex-partner, in July, last year.

The 33-year-old defendant, of Woodlands Road, Darlington, admitted using threatening words and behaviour and possessing a knife in public.

Lewis Kerr, mitigating, said the defendant’s return to offending appeared to coincide with him being a witness to a murder, with all the, “trauma and tragedy of the emotionally-charged offence”.

Mr Kerr said Hilton apologised over the latest incident once he sobered up the following morning.

“There’s no doubt it was a frightening offence. It occurred in drink and against a background of some form of dispute with a male.”

Mr Kerr added that the defendant runs a small roofing company and carries craft knives on him for his job.

Describing it as, “disgraceful behaviour”, Recorder David Kelly told Hilton: “It must have been a terrifying experience for your ex-partner, but when you sobered up you did accept your actions.”

He imposed a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years during which Hilton must take part in 35 probation-run rehabilitation activity days and pay £445 costs.

The defendant was also made subject of a retraining order prohibiting contact or approaches to his ex-partner’s home for five years.

It also precludes him from entering Newton Aycliffe, other than for agreed child contact arrangements.