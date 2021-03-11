A PLANNING application has been approved for the creation of a viking village for a historic town show.
Kynren Flatts Farm on Toronto in Bishop Auckland is host to Kynren, a live outdoors show which takes audience members on a journey through the history of County Durham and surrounding areas.
The formation of Viking Village has been approved, and the village will be used as a pre-show ‘immersive’ experience for ticket holders.
The village will consist of a number of timber structures and fencing situated to the north east of the main grandstand.
The area will focus on some of the themes of the main show, acting as a teaser for ticket holders.
It also states in the planning application that the development of the village will help pedestrian flows on site, and that a proposed food court would also increase the shows food and beverage offer, while providing a facility for diners to site down.
The planning application states that development would not have an impact on ecological interests, nor residential amenity or highway safety over and above existing development or operations on the site.