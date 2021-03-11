•Darlington Borough Council has announced the temporary road closure of Coniscliffe Road in Darlington, effective until April 8, 2021. The closure is from the Coniscliffe Road junction with West Street westwards to the junction at the eastern boundary of number 58. An alternative route has been signed via Cleveland Terrace, Cleveland Avenue, Uplands Road and vice versa.
•Darlington Borough Council has made an order to temporarily close Huntley Street and Victoria Road back street from its junction with Huntley Street southwards for 23 metres. The order has been issued to allow demolition and construction work. The maximum duration of the temporary closure is 18 months commencing from March 15, 2021, it is anticipated that the closure will be effective for four months.
•Durham County Council has prohibited all vehicular traffic from proceeding on 65m of Greenwells Garth from its junction with C129 Collingwood St, Coundon to enable carriageway resurfacing works to be undertaken. No alternative route will be available to vehicular traffic during the closure periods. The proposed works are to commence between 7am and 7pm daily from March 13, 2021, and are anticipated to be completed in two days. On occasions, alternative dates for closure may be necessary and these will be signed accordingly.
•Durham County Council also proposes to make an order to prohibit all vehicular traffic from proceeding on 65m of unclassified road 23.7 that extends southwards from the northern side of Haswicks Bridge to West Haswicks, Westgate, to enable principal bridge inspection works to be undertaken. Alternative route is provided from the northern side of the closure from A689 westerly to Daddry Shield then easterly along C74 to the southern side of the closure, and vice versa. The proposed works are to commence March 30, 2021, and are anticipated to be completed in one day.