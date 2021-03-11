A YOUNG girl has decided to help cancer sufferers in a unique way.

Six-year-old Edey Smith, from Tow Law, has decided to get her hair cut once hairdressers reopen in April – and she is going to donate all of her hair to Little Princess Trust.

Little Princess helps children who have lost their hair to cancer.

They provide real hair wigs for free, helping to restore the children’s confidence and identity.

The trust relies solely on fundraising efforts and doesn’t receive normal funding.

Edey said: “I thought it would be a good way of giving something to others to make them feel special.

“I hope that any little boy or girl who gets my hair enjoys it, and I hope they feel special because they should.

“I have already managed to raise over £1,000 in just over a week and I am hoping to keep raising even more.”

“A wig at the little princess trust costs over £500 to make so I hope my hair donation and the money raised will come in useful to the Little Princess Trust and make a little girl or boy really happy because that’s what everyone deserves.”

Her mother Kirsty Smith said: “This came out of the blue for us.

“She’s always been a kind and caring person and when she told us that she wanted to raise money, we have done everything to support her.

“She’s over the moon with the amount of money raised so far.”

She hopes to raise awareness for the Little Princess charity.

To find out more visit:littleprincesses.org.uk To donate to Edey’s fundraiser visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/kirsty-smith142