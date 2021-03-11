WORK is to begin on a new petrol station, which will act as an important gateway to a County Durham town.

A date has now been set for the redevelopment of the former Park View Garage, at Low Willington.

After lying derelict for many years, the former garage has been branded an eyesore by local residents.

Planning permission was granted in 2017 for a convenience store and petrol filling station on the former garage site.

Work was due to start construction last year after the site was cleared, but it was postponed due to Covid.

The developer James Hall & Co has now announced that work is due to start in March on this vital service on the outskirts of town.

It is hoped that when finished the garage will contain a store, run by Spar.

This comes after a similar development in Wolsingham which opened recently.

Durham County Councillor for Hunwick and Willington, Fraser Tinsley said: “The feedback we got from residents when planning permission was granted back in 2017 was really positive and we were concerned that Covid may have jeopardised the scheme.

“So we contacted the developer to pass on our, and the communities support for the proposals, which they really appreciated.

“It will be a great addition to Willington and particularly for those living in the area. We hope to have news about more investment in the Low Willington area soon.

“We are also conscious of the need to look at the Main Street in Willington which needs regeneration. We are working on this and hope to have some good new here soon as well.

Fellow County Councillor Olwyn Gunn said: “We’re delighted that this development is coming to Low Willington. This is not only a petrol filling station but also an after hours store which will enhance facilities for Willington residents.”