A PLANNING application for the conversion of an unused clothes shop to a restaurant and takeaway service is among this week’s round-up of public notices.

The building, which was last open as Psyche clothes shop in 2019, occupies a central corner position at the end of the medieval Silver Street, standing adjacent to Framwellgate Bridge on the riverside.

The applicant, Mold Architects and Consultancy, wants to renew the shop into a restaurant and takeaway service sector to sell healthy food under the Covid-19 conditions.

The building is visually prominent within the historic Durham Conservation area and can be viewed in the Durham World Heritage Site context.

The property had been in use as Cafe Rouge coffee shop from 2005 to 2018, and until 2019 it was open as Psyche clothes shop.

It is a 20th-century building, and according to the planning application the store possibly stands on the site of much earlier building dating back to medieval times.

It consists of brick construction with a slate roof, non-historic upper floor windows, a modern shop front wrapping around two elevations, and an overall relatively modern appearance in comparison to its historic surroundings.

The conversion of the unused store to a restaurant expects to create five full-time and ten part-time jobs.

Due to limited space and the applicant noticing the ‘lovely’ view, it has also been proposed to extend the terrace’s sitting area, and the rooftop will be covered with balustrade glass to provide the necessary protection for customers.

The applicant plans to build a kitchen area on the first floor, and the restaurant’s furniture, service materials, and kitchen items will be carefully selected.

A service elevator connected to the kitchen will be built between floors to provide accessible service for customers.

On the front and side elevations of the building, new signs will be used for advertising purposes in the same way as the existing ones, and internal space will be re-designed.

For the new restaurant project on the terrace, the extractor fan and its connection on the first floor are given in details.

The application seeks to bring service industry activity to the currently unused building by underpinning the retail element and enhancing the city centre’s vitality- physical intervention is minimal.