MOTHER'S Day is just around the corner - and there's still time to get a homemade treat for your loved one.
Across County Durham and Darlington, independent retailers, pubs and cafes have been working on their Mother's Day range.
From personalised cupcakes to a three-course meal, there are plenty of places to choose from ahead of Sunday, March 14.
Like last time, we've put together a list of just some of the businesses confirmed to be taking part and offering up a delicious range of goods.
Take a look below:
Black Truffle Boutique and Coffee Shop, Seaham
Serving afternoon tea boxes for Mother's Day available to order from Thursday, March 11. To contact them telephone 07947 876571 or on Facebook here.
Fifteas Vintage Tearoom, Bishop Auckland
Serving a special afternoon tea box with delivery to Bishop Auckland and surrounding areas, the venue can be contacted on 01388 304886 or on Facebook here.
The Boat Club & Tomahawk, Durham City
Serving up takeaway Sunday Roasts as pre-order for Mother's Day. The venue can be contacted on 0191 386 6210 or at the-boat-club.com.
JC'S Epic Eats, Darlington
Serving up afternoon tea boxes and 'Mother's Day Brunch' in time for March 14 and delivering to the local area. They can be contacted via Facebook here.
The Red Lion, Plawsworth
They are serving a range of 'Mother's Day specials,' consisting of a three-course meal for collection and delivery. They can be contacted on 0191 371 0253 or on Facebook here.
Sweet and Spices, Durham City
Offering a range of Mother's Day treat boxes, with personalised cupcakes, for collection or delivery in and around Durham. The venue can be contacted 07962 473993 or here.
