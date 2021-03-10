A DOG owner was threatened with a Stanley knife and punched in the face in an attempted dog theft.

The incident happened along the railway line between Hunwick and Bishop Auckland at around 11.45am on March 6.

It is believed the victim was approached whilst walking her two dogs and was initially asked by two men if the dogs were for sale.

When the woman informed the suspects that they weren’t, the two men threatened the female with a Stanley knife before punching the victim to the face causing swelling to the victim's cheek.

The pair then made off on foot in the direction of Bishop Auckland without the dogs.

Suspect one is described as being white, in his late teens to early 20s, around 5’8 to 5’10, of skinny build with dark brown straight hair.

Suspect two is described as being white, also in his late teens to early 20s, around 5’11, of skinny build with dark brown straight hair.

Both suspects were wearing snood face coverings, tweed style jackets and dark bottoms.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the incident and are particularly interested in any bikers who may have been using a Go-Pro.

Detective Inspector Malcolm Bell, from Bishop Auckland CID said: “This was a particularly frightening incident for the woman who was walking alone at the time with her two dogs.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and officers are doing everything they can to identify the suspects. “Officers will be making additional high visibility foot and bike patrols in the area and other popular dog walking routes as frequently as they can.”

Across the whole of County Durham and Darlington 23 dog thefts were reported to police in 2020, comparing to 40 in 2019.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact Bishop Auckland CID on 101 quoting crime reference number CRI00321050. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800555 111.