A CHARITY is putting together food parcels for people in a County Durham town to help them get through the pandemic.

The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) is trying to help people and families with support from the team at St Catherine’s Church, in Crook.

The charity provides weekly groceries at a fraction of the high street prices through a membership scheme.

The charity gets supplies from supermarkets, factories and farms, with anything that would have gone to waste being reused.

The food is given to the charity because it’s 'not quite right’ for the supermarkets.

There are lots of reasons for this – sometimes there is just too much of something or stock hasn’t sold as well as intended.

The supermarkets try to predict what customers want, but when their planning goes wrong they have food they cannot sell.

TBBT takes what is available and makes up food bags for members.

The food available to the charity will change from week to week.

A typical order is three shopping bags – one of fridge goods, one of cupboard goods, and one full of fruit and veg, and this costs £7.50.

The goods will change depending on what is available on the day.

The bags vary from day-to-day, so some weeks the savings will be greater than others.

However, users will always be paying much less than in the shops.

Very occasionally, if food donations that day are low, the charity will not have enough for the three bags and lower the price accordingly.

Durham County Councillor Andrea Patterson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to support the Bread-and-Butter Thing with my neighbourhood budget and provide the revenue costs for the forthcoming year to enable the project to be delivered across the Crook division. “Many families are struggling right now and we have many children in poverty who will benefit from this much needed support.

“For centuries the Church has always been at the heart of communities helping those in need, and we often we forget their cause not just about religion and ceremonies.

“I would like to thank the Reverend Linda Lindsay, St Catherine’s Church, the Churches Together, all the volunteers and Durham County Council to enable TBBT to be delivered in the Crook area. “We are going to need additional volunteers, and I would urge residents who are able to help out to come forward to support this worthy project.”

The charity intends to visit St Catherine’s Church in Crook every Friday.

Information on how to sign up the TBBT is available on their website: breadandbutterthing.org