A MUSEUM has begun its ambitious project to tell the global story of Methodism through the medium of needlework.

The Weardale Museum, a small folk museum in Ireshopeburn, was recently able to purchase the adjoining High House Chapel building and, after renovations, will use the building to display its collections.

The heritage of the building will continue by telling the Methodist story through an exciting and innovative set of embroideries: A Methodist Tapestry Collection.

The aim is to commission the creation of a set of embroidered panels, telling many of the wonderful stories of Methodism, not only from the UK but from around the world.

David Heatherington has already designed sketches which tell the story of High House Chapel and Methodism in Weardale as a means of explaining the concept to interested parties.

The Museum is excited to have the Durham Embroiders Guild creating the first part of the collection, but the aim is to go much further.

Individuals and groups are invited to take part in providing Methodist stories from the UK and around the world.

For some the story may be told through a tapestry showing their Church and the community they worship in.

Others may record historical events or demonstrate social involvement through such things as schools and hospitals or of how Methodism came to their country.

An example of one of the recently designed panels is “Storm at Sea”; it is one of those that show major events from the life of John Wesley, the founder of Methodism. In 1735 John Wesley set out for America; during the journey a huge storm arose and many passengers were sure they would perish.

John noted that a group of Moravian Christians were calm and, on speaking to them, heard that their faith meant they were not afraid to die; this made him question his own commitment to God.

Liz Walsh, the Tapestry Co-ordinator said: “Hearing from so many talented and enthusiastic people, especially during Covid, has been an inspiration.

“This unique collection will link local history with the global movement of Methodism, giving added emphasis to the heritage of High House Chapel.

Each panel will be 50 x 50cm square with an image in a 30cm diameter central circle telling a story, accompanied by a short text detailing the narrative.

The completed panels will be mounted, framed and displayed by the Museum.

The Museum is seeking expressions of interest from Methodist Societies, craft groups and embroiderers who would like to take part in this exciting venture.